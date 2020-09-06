Rotary Club of Cedar Falls Donates $1,000 scholarship to area students

Enjoy more articles from the Waterloo-Cedar Falls' Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access

Rotary Club of Cedar Falls Donates $1,000 scholarship to area

CEDAR FALLS — The Rotary Club of Cedar Falls was pleased to present a $1,000 college scholarship to two Cedar Falls high school seniors, Rachel Brokenshire and Sam Church.

The Cedar Falls Rotary Club mission is to provide service to others, promote integrity, and advance world understanding, goodwill, and peace through fellowship of business, professional, and community leaders. For more information about the Cedar Falls Rotary Club, please visit http://cedarfallsrotary.org/cedarfalls/