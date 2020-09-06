Rotary Club of Cedar Falls Donates $1,000 scholarship to area
students
CEDAR FALLS — The Rotary Club of Cedar Falls was pleased to present a $1,000 college scholarship to two Cedar Falls high school seniors, Rachel Brokenshire and Sam Church.
The Cedar Falls Rotary Club mission is to provide service to others, promote integrity, and advance world understanding, goodwill, and peace through fellowship of business, professional, and community leaders. For more information about the Cedar Falls Rotary Club, please visit http://cedarfallsrotary.org/cedarfalls/
