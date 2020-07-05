× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from the Waterloo-Cedar Falls' Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Quota International of Waterloo cancels brunch

Quota International of Waterloo has cancelled the 2020 Annual Brunch due to COVID-19 pandemic recommendations. We would like to thank the community for your support of our organization’s brunch for the last 70 years and hope to host the 71st Annual Benefit Brunch in April 2021. Club members are contacting ticket purchasers regarding refunds or donations. If you have any questions, please email us at quotaofwaterloo@gmail.com or call 493-8582.

We would like to thank the following businesses and individuals for their donations to our nonprofit organization during this time: Aline EDS, First Security State Bank, MercyOne Waterloo, VGM, Dickey Printing, Impact Marketing, Kwik Trip Inc., Eric W. Johnson, Greenwood Pharmacy, Benton Ready Mix, B & B Lock and Key, Rydell Chevrolet, Danny and Sherry Schmitz, Carney, Alexander, Marold & Co. LLP, Beth Wagner, Benton Sand & Gravel, Timothy J. Luce, Attorney At Law, Invision Architecture, Cedar Valley Eye Care, Community Electric Inc., Varsity Cleaners, Jerry’s Lawn Care, Nucara Pharmacy/Bonnie Sadler, Scentsy/Lynn Campbell, and United Healthcare Community Plan/Patty Rausa.

For more information on Quota International of Waterloo visit our webpage at www.waterlooquota.com or like us on Facebook at Quota International of Waterloo. Keep an eye out for our Fall Nut Sales, Quartermania/Quarter Auction this fall and our Annual Brunch in April 2021.

