Proud Image Chorus

Men in the Cedar Valley who enjoy singing are invited to attend the Proud Image Open House on Tuesday, Jan. 15, from 7-9 p.m. at Prince of Peace Lutheran Church, 4031 Lafayette Road, Evansdale.

The Proud Image is an award-winning, a cappella group formed over 40 years ago. The group’s roots are formed in pure barbershop four-part harmony lending itself freely to all musical genres. This is a great time to learn new music right along with the chorus as they prepare for Central States District Contest in Cedar Rapids on April 27 and their annual Spring Show on May 4 right here in Waterloo!

Please call (319) 229-4291 for more information.

