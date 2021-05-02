People in Business

Community service awards
CEDAR FALLS -- The Cedar Falls Chapter of Daughters of American Revolution recently awarded two Community Service Awards. This committee is headed by Eleanor Vanous and is the State Chairman also.
Uyntha Duncan has volunteered with many organizations since receiving her RN degree, BA and MA and is now retired from most of her volunteer commitments because of health issues. Her and her husband reside in the Western Home Communities and they coordinated a bottle and can redemption program within some of the buildings on the South Campus. The money from this has been given to Friends of Western Home, an organization that enhances the lives of all residents. She was there to welcome new residents to Prairie Wind when it first opened. Before the Covid shut down, she was planning to visit every resident in one of the nursing buildings that don’t have anyone else nearby to visit them. She is anxious to be able to do this soon. Uyntha has also completed the Methodist Church Lay Ministry Program and serves churches when needed.
Sally Timmer is a next generation volunteer in the Cedar Valley and volunteers for several new organizations. The list includes Cedar Valley Senior Connections (Executive Committee), LOST Imitative of Black Hawk County, (Dementia Friendly Waterloo). Sally also serves on the Cedar Falls Community Main Street which helps decorate and keep our historic downtown clean. As a part of this Design Committee she designed a flyer (Façade Grant) showing business owners opportunities for Grants. Other volunteer opportunities for her are volunteer photographer for Alzheimer’s Association, Boys and Girls Club and Volunteer Center of the Cedar Valley.
Jail awarded accreditation
WATERLOO -- The Black Hawk County Jail, in partnership with its medical provider Naphcare, has again earned accreditation from the National Commission on Correctional Health Care by demonstrating compliance with NCCHC’s Standards for Health Services in Jails. Accreditation recognizes the jail’s dedication to compliance with the most respected standards in correctional health care.
The jail underwent a rigorous survey in August 2020 with a follow-up survey conducted in February 2021. An experienced physician and other experts in correctional health care surveyed the facility for compliance with standards on continuous quality improvement, safety, infection control, chronic care, personnel and training, medical and mental health care, health records, and legal issues. The Black Hawk County Jail was first accredited in 2001 and has maintained its commitment to meeting the requirements described in NCCHC’s standards for 20 years.
Tourism leader gets award
WATERLOO -- The Joe Taylor Vision Award is presented annually to an Iowa tourism leader whose work and achievements advance their community and Iowa's tourism industry.
The inaugural 2021 award has been presented to Tavis Hall, President and CEO of Experience Waterloo.
Mr. Hall's leadership has advanced the visitor and resident experience as Main Street Waterloo Director and now current President and CEO of Experience Waterloo. He has also developed the Black Capitol of Iowa passport which works to celebrate and promote Black owned businesses across Iowa. He has been integral in the formation of Iowa Travel Industry Partners which aims to bring together the travel and tourism industry in Iowa to provide a voice for the industry. Mr. Hall was presented this award by his peers at ITIP's April board meeting.
Veridian announces
promotion
WATERLOO -- Shahzeb Jadoon has been promoted to the position of personal computer specialist.
Jadoon is a resident of Waverly, and has worked for Veridian since November. He was previously a teller service representative. He has a bachelor's degree in computer science and actuarial science from Wartburg Science.
VGM new hires and promotions
WATERLOO -- VGM Group is pleased to announce the following new hires and promotions. Brittany Waddell has been hired by HOMELINK as a patient care coordinator. Dane Gerdes and Jacob Sessler have been promoted to HOMELINK supervisors. Natalie Oehler and Noelle Lomas have been promoted to HOMELINK operations managers. Alex Willis, Keegan Block, and Logan Craig have been hired by VGM Fulfillment as picking associates. Riley Payette is a new Fulfillment utility associate, and Bryce Peter is a new shipping associate.