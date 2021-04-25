People in Business

Community service awards

Uyntha Duncan has volunteered with many organizations since receiving her RN degree, BA and MA and is now retired from most of her volunteer commitments because of health issues. Her and her husband reside in the Western Home Communities and they coordinated a bottle and can redemption program within some of the buildings on the South Campus. The money from this has been given to Friends of Western Home, an organization that enhances the lives of all residents. She was there to welcome new residents to Prairie Wind when it first opened. Before the Covid shut down, she was planning to visit every resident in one of the nursing buildings that don’t have anyone else nearby to visit them. She is anxious to be able to do this soon. Uyntha has also completed the Methodist Church Lay Ministry Program and serves churches when needed.