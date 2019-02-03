Try 1 month for 99¢

BRADLEY, Tony and Meggan, of Grundy Center, boy, Anthony Michael “Theo,” born Jan. 3.

HENDERSON, Brad and Andrea, of Jesup, girl, Isla Sue, born Jan. 5.

BENGS, John and Rachel, of Waterloo, girl, Adalyn Grace, born Jan. 19.

