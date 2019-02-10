Try 1 month for 99¢
Merle D. Wilson

Merle D. Wilson

Oct. 4, 1936 to Feb. 12, 2018

My heart still hurts

When I think of you.

A year has gone,

But I made it through.

The memories we made

Help get me through.

I’ll cherish them

Till I join you.

