AMVETS

The AMVETS Ladies Auxiliary Post No. 49 will be hosting an all-you-can eat fish fry on January 25 from 5–8 p.m.

The dinner will be held at the Cedar Falls AMVETS Post No. 49,1934 Irving St., Cedar Falls.

Menu items include fish, baked potato, coleslaw, baked beans and dessert. The cost is $10 for adults and children 10 and under $5.

Entire proceeds from this event support the Auxiliary’s five service programs that stay within the community: Child Welfare, Community Service, Hospitalized Veterans, Americanism, and Scholarships.

