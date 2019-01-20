Try 1 month for 99¢

Keep Iowa Beautiful

Photography Contest Winners

Keep Iowa Beautiful has announced the winners of the ninth Keep Iowa Beautiful Photography Contest, aimed at raising awareness of Iowa’s natural and environmental beauty.

Ervin Sabic of Waterloo of Waterloo came in second with “The Calm Before the Storm — Downtown Waterloo.”

Third place went to Willard Sharp of Madrid for his “Summer Thunderstorm Near Parkersburg.”

The photos will be featured in KIB’s quarterly newsletter and on the KIB website during the year: www.keepiowabeautiful.com.

