It's been a year since I lost you.
We spent every day together for 17 years. The memories we made!
It broke my heart to watch you on Father's Day, your birthday, Thanksgiving and Christmas looking at the phone, waiting, wishing and hoping that family would call ... but that never came to fruition.
You said you would always have our friends and that is so true. When I held the Celebration of Life for you last July at Sports Unlimited Golf Bar and Lodge there were 200 friends that came.
You always said that "friends are the family that you get to choose." I never really knew what you meant until after you were gone.
There were two things you didn't want to happen. 1. Go to a nursing home. I took care of you all by myself -- with no help the last two years and you were almost full care. 2. You didn't want to be alone when you would pass on. You were in my arms as I was holding you when you drifted off and went up to heaven.
I will be OK because of the love, support and concern all of our friends have shown me.
You may not be here anymore, but as long as I have all of the memories, 17 years of memories that we shared, you will never be gone.
You are so missed.
Lynnie
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.