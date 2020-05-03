JA celebrates volunteer week
WATERLOO — Junior Achievement of Eastern Iowa celebrated National Volunteer Week, April 19-April 25. The 46th annual celebration honored local community members for tirelessly sharing their time and talent with Junior Achievement students! Through the experiences that the volunteers share with students, the Junior Achievement curriculum is brought to life. Students gain real-life examples of how the content they are learning in Junior Achievement can be applied in the working world, bringing relevance to the classroom.
“Junior Achievement of Eastern Iowa is so fortunate to have a community that embraces the volunteer opportunities we provide,” said Carrie Pontzius, Junior Achievement of Eastern Iowa’s vice president of programs. “Having a local community member visit classrooms provides an incredible learning experience for students. We are thankful for the time each of our volunteers spend on supporting our mission. Your efforts are so appreciated! Thank you!”
By the end of this school year, more than 2,000 volunteers will have impacted students through Junior Achievement’s kindergarten-12th grade financial literacy, work-readiness, and entrepreneurship programs.
Jordan Alborn, a Junior Achievement board of director and classroom volunteer has been an invaluable part of making Junior Achievement successful.
“Over the past 12 years, I have had the pleasure of serving the students in the Cedar Valley through my involvement with Junior Achievement of Eastern Iowa (JAEI). My passion for volunteering with this impactful organization stems from passion for financial literacy, which is one of JAEI’s core content areas. As a certified financial planner professional, I have a front row seat to the financial situations of many individual families. In this capacity, I can see how those who have had expose to and understand basic financial literacy principles are positioned for financial success. JAEI is uniquely positioned to deliver on these important concepts, assisting schools in the education of our nation’s youth through its volunteer-led programs.”
