JA celebrates volunteer week

“Over the past 12 years, I have had the pleasure of serving the students in the Cedar Valley through my involvement with Junior Achievement of Eastern Iowa (JAEI). My passion for volunteering with this impactful organization stems from passion for financial literacy, which is one of JAEI’s core content areas. As a certified financial planner professional, I have a front row seat to the financial situations of many individual families. In this capacity, I can see how those who have had expose to and understand basic financial literacy principles are positioned for financial success. JAEI is uniquely positioned to deliver on these important concepts, assisting schools in the education of our nation’s youth through its volunteer-led programs.”