Iowa Association for Justice donates coats to Waterloo Schools
WATERLOO — The Iowa Association for Justice has given $600 to Waterloo Community Schools to pay for coats for students in need.
The donation is part of the group’s Justice In Deed initiative, which connects its trial lawyer members with community organizations across Iowa to help meet critical needs.
The association’s Justice In Deed project for their recent annual convention was collecting warm winter clothing for Iowa kids. The association collected more than $4,300 worth of winter coats, hats, gloves, and boots, and cash donations to help Iowa kids this winter. Iowa trial lawyers attending the legal seminar made the donations. The donations are being split among multiple communities in Iowa, including Waterloo, Des Moines, Cedar Rapids, Sioux City and Dubuque.
Jamie Cook of Dutton, Braun, Staack & Hellman PLC in Waterloo presented the check to the district.
