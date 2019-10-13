{{featured_button_text}}
Immaculate Conception Church Harvestfest

Displaying items available at the Immaculate Conception Church Harvestfest are from left, Lynette Delagardelle, Kim Rottinghaus, and Ron Pint.

Immaculate Conception Church Harvestfest

Who: Immaculate Conception Church, Gilbertville.

What: Harvestfest and breakfast.

When: Next Sunday, Oct. 20, 8 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.

You have free articles remaining.

Become a Member

Where: St. Mary Center, 311 16th Ave., Gilbertville.

Details: The event will feature an all-you-can-eat breakfast from 8 a.m. to noon with ham, sausage, scrambled eggs, hash browns, and more.

Other activities until 12:30 p.m. include a silent auction, bake sale, craft sale, used book sale, children’s games, and a raffle. Cost for the breakfast is $8 for adults, $5 for children ages 5 to 12, and free for children 4 and under. A cherry wood grandmother clock handmade by Ron Pint, in the photo, is a raffle grand prize.

Get News Alerts delivered directly to you.

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load comments