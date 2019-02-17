Happy Retirement, Regina Everhart!
Regina Everhart is being honored on her retirement with an open house from 6 to 8 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 23, at Zsavooz, 206 Brandilynn Drive, Cedar Falls.
She retired Jan. 31 from Principal Financial Group after 23 years of employment.
Hosting the event will be her husband, Chuck, daughters Melissa and Dave Oleson and Angie and Matt Baish, and grandchildren Alex, Andrew and Jasmine Oleson and Aaron, Chris and Kaylee Baish.
Regina has decided to stop working and start living! Please help us celebrate Regina’s Retirement. No gifts, please.
