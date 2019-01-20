Try 1 month for 99¢
Pat Westmeyer is retiring from NestleUSA on Jan. 28 after 35 years of employment.

Pat held different jobs within the Production and Quality Assurance departments.

She plans on working in her flower gardens, riding motorcycles, camping, boating, being with her dogs, and spending time with friends and family.

Thank you for your service.

Congratulations!

