Mark Vaughan

Mark Vaughan

Mark Vaughan will celebrate his retirement with an open house from 5 to 8 p.m. Jan. 17 at Sunnyside Country Club.

He retired Dec. 28 from FSB Premier Wealth Management after 43 years.

