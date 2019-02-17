HAPPY BIRTHDAY TO DEVIN BOOS (IN HEAVEN)
Feb. 21, 1975 — Aug. 12, 1990
This side of heaven, it doesn’t feel right.
It’s like a bad dream ‘cause you’re not by my side!
My heart is aching, it seems like yesterday
I felt your hugs, I heard your laugh,
We had so much to say, this side of heaven.
This side of heaven, I will miss you till I die.
I have my good days, but some days I sit and cry.
I miss your precious hugs, I miss you oh so much,
This side of heaven.
God said that all things work together for our good,
But some days I can’t see how on earth they could.
So I’ll stand on my faith, knowing one day
We’ll be together always.
Love always,
“The Mom Nita” and Bill Quibell
Jodie and Rick Miller
Ryan and Angie Boos
Brandy and David Magnuson
