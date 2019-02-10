OSAGE — On Jan. 19, the Green Devils hosted Charles City for the annual Coaches vs. Cancer fundraising event.
With support and donations from the Osage community, the fundraiser successfully raised more than $1,500.
For over 25 years, the Coaches vs. Cancer program, in collaboration with the National Association of Basketball Coaches, has united coaches and fans nationwide to help the American Cancer Society.
The initiative leverages the personal experiences, community leadership, and professional excellence of coaches nationwide to increase cancer awareness and promote healthy living.
Since 1993, this program has raised over $100 million for the American Cancer Society.
During the Osage sporting events, every cancer survivor in attendance was honored and given a survivor plaque. Other donations included paintings, cakes and buckets.
