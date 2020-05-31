Foster care committee delivers gifts

WATERLOO — The Foster Care Graduation Committee for Black Hawk County delivered gifts May 19 to each of the nine foster care students in Black Hawk County graduating high school during the COVID-19 crisis. Each received kitchen essentials, including a microwave, dishes, toaster and more. They also will receive a suitcase will overnight supplies and toiletries.
This year, the committee planned a celebration parade May 19 instead of the traditional open house at Hawkeye Community College. The committee comprises various community members and professionals from DHS, Four Oaks Family and Children Services and volunteers with the Iowa Court Appointed Special Advocate Program as well as other programs.
Each year, the committee raises funds to give seniors nearly all items needed to move out on their own for the first time. Gifts are mailed or dropped off to the Black Hawk County Department of Human Services, and community members are encouraged to participate in the effort to recognize the young women and men.
