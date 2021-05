It quietly said your name.

I held you close in my heart today

it made me feel complete;

You may have died...but you are not gone

you will always be a part of me.

As long as the sun shines…

the wind blows…

the rain falls…

You will live on inside of me forever

For that is all my heart knows.

Love, Sondra

