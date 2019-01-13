Try 1 month for 99¢
Congratulations, David Wilson!

David Wilson, son of Linda and the late Ross Wilson, has earned the BSA highest rank of Eagle Scout.

He will be recognized today, Jan. 13, at a 1:30 p.m. Court of Honor ceremony at Nazareth Lutheran Church.

For his Eagle project, he put a finished ceiling in a shelter in Island Park.

