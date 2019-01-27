Try 1 month for 99¢

The Barbershopper of the Year Award for 2018 was presented to Dan Bogart during the recent Proud Image Chorus installation dinner in Waterloo.

Bogart, who sings bass, joined three years ago. During that time he has served as music VP, assisted in directing the chorus, served as liaison for performances and is currently a board member at large.

He lives in Waterloo with his wife, Vickie, and their daughter Braley. He is an accountant for Hawkeye Community College.

Bogart has also directed his church choir, plays the saxophone, enjoys watching his daughter play percussion, and sings with another a cappella group.

