Congratulations to Donald Patnode for being the Downtown Waterloo Rotary Club’s Glen “Doc” Miller Most Valuable Football Player.
This award goes to the outstanding player in football in the Waterloo Schools.
Also nominated were Brody Card of East and Noah Susong of West.
Way to go, Donald!!
From Mom and Dad and Patricia
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.