Donald Patnode

Donald Patnode receiving the Glen "Doc" Miller Award.

Congratulations to Donald Patnode for being the Downtown Waterloo Rotary Club’s Glen “Doc” Miller Most Valuable Football Player.

This award goes to the outstanding player in football in the Waterloo Schools.

Also nominated were Brody Card of East and Noah Susong of West.

Way to go, Donald!!

From Mom and Dad and Patricia

