CF Lions Club picks up trash

Gerald Sorensen and Tyler Sorensen

Gerald Sorensen and Tyler Sorensen of the Cedar Falls Lions Club pick up trash along Greenhill Road on April 18 in Cedar Falls. 

CEDAR FALLS — Several members of the Cedar Falls Lions Club picked up several loads of roadside trash along a stretch of Greenhill Road in Cedar Falls on Saturday morning, April 18. Lions members, Gerald Sorensen and Tyler Sorensen made sure the group observed social distancing while walking the course.

The Cedar Falls Lions have taken responsibility for the Greenhill Road cleanup from Hudson Road to Cedar Heights Drive over the past several years.

