CF Lions Club picks up trash
CEDAR FALLS — Several members of the Cedar Falls Lions Club picked up several loads of roadside trash along a stretch of Greenhill Road in Cedar Falls on Saturday morning, April 18. Lions members, Gerald Sorensen and Tyler Sorensen made sure the group observed social distancing while walking the course.
The Cedar Falls Lions have taken responsibility for the Greenhill Road cleanup from Hudson Road to Cedar Heights Drive over the past several years.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!