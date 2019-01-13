Try 1 month for 99¢

Celebrate the Life of David Van Dorn

Feb. 23, 1971 — Nov. 14, 2018

Join us to share stories and remember David.

Friday, Jan. 18, 2019, from 4:30 to 6:30 p.m. at the Waterloo Center for the Arts.

Donations in David’s name to be made to Cedar Bend Humane Society.

