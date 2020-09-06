Catholic Daughters scholarships

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from the Waterloo-Cedar Falls' Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

WATERLOO — Catholic Daughters, Court #49 Waterloo, recently awarded $1,000 scholarships and certificates to two area students.

They were judged from a field of nine applications. Elysse Trost and Maggie Lupkes both graduated from Columbus Catholic School in Waterloo.

Elysse will be attending Iowa State University in the fall and will pursue a career in Genetics and Nutritional Sciences. Maggie’s plans also include Iowa State University to study Animal Sciences/Agribusiness.

We were not able to meet in person, but send our Congratulations to each of these deserving girls!

