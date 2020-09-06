 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Catholic Daughters scholarships
0 comments

Catholic Daughters scholarships

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

WATERLOO — Catholic Daughters, Court #49 Waterloo, recently awarded $1,000 scholarships and certificates to two area students.

They were judged from a field of nine applications. Elysse Trost and Maggie Lupkes both graduated from Columbus Catholic School in Waterloo.

Elysse will be attending Iowa State University in the fall and will pursue a career in Genetics and Nutritional Sciences. Maggie’s plans also include Iowa State University to study Animal Sciences/Agribusiness.

We were not able to meet in person, but send our Congratulations to each of these deserving girls!

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News