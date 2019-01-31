WATERLOO — Silos & Smokestacks National Heritage Area has named the winners of the 11th annual Capture the Heart of America Photo Contest.
Paul Grillo of Parkersburg received a first place in the Partner Sites category with “Motor Mill in Winter.”
People’s Choice “Most Liked on Facebook” was awarded to Joyce Meyer of Calmar for her photo, “Bull Wins!,” in the Celebrations of Iowa Agriculture category.
The “Visitor Guide Photo Feature,” selected by Silos & Smokestacks staff from the Partner Site category for a special feature in the 2018-19 Visitor Guide, was awarded to Jordan Hansen of Hudson with “Bottle Bonding.”
A complete list of winners and their photos can viewed at www.silosandsmokestacks.org/photo-contest.
