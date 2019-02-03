CEDAR FALLS — Moira Buie, a student at Cedar Falls High School, has been named one of the winners in the Iowa State Bar Association Young Lawyers Division “Know Your Constitution” program.
Buie’s teacher and sponsor is Traci Lake.
Each year, more than 1,500 Iowa students in grades nine to 12 participate in the program, demonstrating their understanding of the United States’ founding document.
The students test their knowledge in a 50-question multiple choice quiz and submit a short essay analyzing a current constitutional issue.
