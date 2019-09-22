{{featured_button_text}}
Our Saviors beef dinner

‘Beefing’ Up Your Life with Christ

Who: The Women of Our Savior’s Lutheran Church

What: Fall Dinner Fundraiser, featuring Chef Charlene Ingalls’ famous hot beef sandwich, real mashed potatoes, gravy, Iowa corn, salad, dessert, and beverage, open to the public. Tickets are $10 for adults, $5 for children ages 5-10; 4 years and younger are free.

Homemade baked goods are offered for purchase.

Where: 420 Harwood Ave., Waterloo.

When: 4:30-6:30 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 28

To-go orders and delivery are available. For more information or dinner tickets, call 233-3156.

