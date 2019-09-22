‘Beefing’ Up Your Life with Christ
Who: The Women of Our Savior’s Lutheran Church
What: Fall Dinner Fundraiser, featuring Chef Charlene Ingalls’ famous hot beef sandwich, real mashed potatoes, gravy, Iowa corn, salad, dessert, and beverage, open to the public. Tickets are $10 for adults, $5 for children ages 5-10; 4 years and younger are free.
Homemade baked goods are offered for purchase.
You have free articles remaining.
Thanks for reading.
Where: 420 Harwood Ave., Waterloo.
When: 4:30-6:30 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 28
To-go orders and delivery are available. For more information or dinner tickets, call 233-3156.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.