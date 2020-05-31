× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

Arthur Eugene Anderson

HAPPY BIRTHDAY to the BEST DAD EVER!

Arthur Eugene Anderson, will be celebrating his 85th birthday on Saturday, June 6th, 2020 with a “Card Shower.”

He was born in Waterloo and was employed by Rath Packing Company for 30 years. Arthur has 4 daughters and a plethora of family and friends.

Arthur loves football and is a huge Cowboys, Seahawks and Hawkeyes fan. He also enjoys watching westerns, war films, traveling, spending time with family and enjoying nature.

Thanks Dad for a lifetime of love and joy! Your display of strength and resilience are simply amazing! You’re a real-life superhero! We are grateful for all of your love and support throughout the years and love you from the bottom of our hearts!

Happy Birthday Dad!

~Love Kyla

Cards can be directed to: Pinnacle Specialty Care, 1223 Prairie View Rd, Cedar Falls, IA 50613

