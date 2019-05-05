An additional survey recently took place at a World War II site in Northern Ireland, where Waterloo’s Milo Rundall survived a P38 crash. Pupils from Foyle College, Derry in Northern Ireland, and the pupils from Ballybay Community College Co. Monaghan in the Republic of Ireland took part.
Students at Foyle College in Derry went into the field for preliminary archaeology.
A full licensed dig is planned in the spring; organizers report the farmer who owns the field is keen to get remaining metal out of his field and remove all the bullets that occasionally appear on the surface during plowing.
