Ben Keeling recently was named the Iowa state winner in the National Bonnie Plants Third Grade Cabbage Program.
He grew a 12-pound cabbage and was selected by Iowa's Department of Agriculture.
Keeling will receive a $1,000 savings bond.
In the last year, more than 1 million third graders in the 48 contiguous states took part in the hands-on gardening experience.
