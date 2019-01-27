Try 1 month for 99¢
Ben Keeling recently was named the Iowa state winner in the National Bonnie Plants Third Grade Cabbage Program.

He grew a 12-pound cabbage and was selected by Iowa's Department of Agriculture.

Keeling will receive a $1,000 savings bond.

In the last year, more than 1 million third graders in the 48 contiguous states took part in the hands-on gardening experience.

