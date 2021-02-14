Frost-Ganske

PALO—Mariah Frost and Matthew Ganske were married September 26, 2020, at the Pleasant Creek State Recreation Area near Palo. The ceremony was officiated by Paul Gaylord, friend of the couple.

Parents of the couple are Lee and Laura Frost from Jesup; and Mark and Mary Ganske from Waterloo.

Maid of honor was Liz Frost, sister of the bride. Bridesmaids were; Katie Burell, friend of the bride; and Michelle Atkin, sister of the groom. Personal attendant was Elizabeth Comried, friend of the bride.

Best man was Dustin Wink; friend of the couple. Groomsmen were: Lee Junior Frost, brother of the bride and Brad Elrod, friend of the couple.

A reception dinner and dance took place following the ceremony at the Palo Community Center. The couple honeymooned in Tennessee and are now at home in Palo.

Mariah is a dental hygienist at Gentle Dental. Matthew is a sales manager at McGrath Powersports.

The couple resides in Cedar Rapids.

