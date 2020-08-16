× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from the Waterloo-Cedar Falls' Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Frost/35

CEDAR FALLS—Rob and Peg Frost are celebrating their 35th wedding anniversary with a card shower.

Mr. and Mrs. Frost were married on August 17, 1985.

Mr. Frost is retired from Cedar Falls Utilities as a Fiberoptic Tech. Mrs. Frost is employed by the Cedar Falls Rec Center as an Administrative Assistant.

Their family includes Robert (Kristin) Beiner of Newton, Christa Beiner of Appleton, Wis., Samantha (Travis) Busch of Jefferson, Brian (Megan) Frost of Cedar Falls, and ten grandchildren.

Cards can be sent to: 2912 Hiawatha Rd., Cedar Falls, 50613.

