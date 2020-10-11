Frost/25

WATERLOO—Mr. and Mrs. Frost are celebrating their 25th wedding anniversary with a card shower and a vacation at a later date.

Wayne Frost married Barbara Stevens on October 14, 1995, at St. Mary’s of Mt. Carmel in Eagle Center.

Mr. Frost is retired from John Deere as a manufacturing project manager.

Mrs. Frost is a retired certified pharmacy technician from Greenwood Drug.

Barb is an avid flower gardener, enjoys travel, and reading. Wayne enjoys his volunteer work with SME, Cedar Valley united way and showing their barn with the Iowa Barn Foundation. They both volunteer with Cedar Valley hospice.

Cards can be sent to: 1745 E. Eagle Rd., Waterloo, 50701.

