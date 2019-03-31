{{featured_button_text}}
Friendship Village

Friendship Village Spring Brunch & Bazaar!

Saturday, April 6

  • 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.

600 Park Lane—Door H (in the back of the building)

Plan to attend the Friendship Village annual Brunch & Bazaar to benefit residents of the health centers and assisted living communities.

Our menu features Chicken Okoboji with Wild Rice, fruit cup with strawberries, homemade muffins, coffee, milk or tea and pie!

The bazaar offers original crafts, jewelry, fresh homemade baked goods, books, games, puzzles, videos, CDs, furniture, yesteryear’s treasures and many specialty items.

Admission to the bazaar is free. Brunch meal tickets are $8.

To purchase meal tickets or for more information call (319) 291-8100. Tickets are also available at the door.

We hope to see you all there!

