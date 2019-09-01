WATERLOO — Friends of Waterloo Medical Center has selected scholarship recipients for 2019.
The scholarship committee is able to award four $2,000 scholarships to local students headed into the fall semester.
The scholarship winners:
Jayeden Leisinger Rice of Independence attended Clarke University in Dubuque, where she was on the honor roll every semester while working part-time and a member of the university’s dance team. Rice’s goal is to graduate in 2022 with a major in athletic training, and continue studying to become a certified physical therapist.
Jessica Pham of Waterloo graduated from Columbus High School with honors. She has volunteered at MercyOne as a medical runner in Early Developmental Intervention and Waterloo Birth Center gift shop. Pham will attend the University of Iowa this fall and hopes to become a pediatrician.
Allison McMartin of Jesup recently graduated summa cum laude with a bachelor of science in nursing from Allen College in Waterloo. She will begin classes at Allen to obtain a master’s degree in nursing as a family practitioner. She would like to one day practice in a rural clinic near the Cedar Valley.
Brianna Zoll, a 2018 graduate of Don Bosco Catholic High School in Gilbertville, is a current full-time student at the University of Northern Iowa in Cedar Falls. Actively involved in numerous sports, Zoll required many hours of physical therapy after being injured several times. She was inspired by the therapists who worked with her and is now majoring in physical therapy. She plans to earn a doctorate of physical therapy from the University of Iowa in 2025.
