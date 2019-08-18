CEDAR FALLS -- Friends of Cedar Falls Medical Center has selected scholarship recipients for 2019. The scholarship committee is able to award three $2,000 scholarships to local students headed into their fall semester. The scholarship winners are as follows:
Abigail Keiser graduated from Cedar Falls High School and will be attending Iowa State University in the fall with a goal of becoming a physical therapist. Keriser maintained a 4.0 grade point average and was an Academic Excellence Gold Scholar for four years. She was active in academics, sports, arts and leadership activities. She job shadowed in physical therapy and orthopedic surgery.
Natalee Lyons graduated in May from Denver High School and plans to attend the University of Northern Iowa this fall with a goal of becoming a neonatal nurse practitioner. While achieving a 4.0 grade point average in high school, Lyons earned 30 college credits for her BSN degree. She has job shadowed in several medical areas and determined that working with new babies and their parents is her professional goal.
Maxwell Wettengel graduated from Don Bosco Catholic High School in May and will be attending Florida Gulf Coast University. He plans to major in biology, attend medical school and eventually a residency in family medicine. Wettengel was an academic scholar, wrestler and field team member and yearbook staff member at Don Bosco and has been an active volunteer at his church.
