Frickson/50

EVANSDALE — Robert and Debbie Frickson will celebrate their 50th wedding anniversary.

Robert Frickson and Debbie Cummings were married May 18, 1969, at Community Church in Waterloo. Robert is owner of Frickson Bros. Excavating, and Debbie is retired from Waterloo Schools. Their family includes Bobby, Angie (Matt) Thompson and Billy, along with three grandchildren, Taylor, Brandon and Brooke, and two great-granddaughters, Neveah and Oakley.

We would like our family and friends to come celebrate with us at an open house at the Evansdale AMVETS on May 11, 2019, starting at 4 p.m. There will be food and dance. Please, no gifts.

