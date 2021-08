Frickson/75

CEDAR FALLS — Mr. and Mrs. Frickson are celebrating their 75th wedding anniversary with a card shower and family get together.

William Frickson married Zelma Stanford on August 10, 1946, in Waverly.

Their family includes six children, 11 grandchildren, also great and great-great grandchildren.

Cards can be sent to: 914 Bluegrass Circle Unit 214, Cedar Falls, 50613.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0