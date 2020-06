× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from the Waterloo-Cedar Falls' Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Freitag/60

REINBECK—Neil and Marjorie Freitag are celebrating their 60th wedding anniversary with a family gathering at a later date.

Neil Freitag married Marjorie Martens on June 24, 1960, in Reinbeck.

Mr. Freitag retired from being a farmer, and Mrs. Freitag retired from The Spokesman in advertising and from being a homemaker.

Their family includes Steve (Kari) from Oklahoma, Okla., Beth (Glenn) from Colorado Springs, Colo., Chuck (Pam) from Marion, along with seven grandchildren and one great-grandchild.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0