Freeseman/60

WATERLOO—Mr. and Mrs. Freeseman are celebrating their 60th wedding anniversary with a card shower.

Larry Freeseman and Ann Christianson were married December 31, 1960, at St. Mary’s Catholic Church in Ackley.

They are the parents of three children; Lisa (Michael) White of Wyoming, Minn., Michael (Traci) Freeseman of Waterloo, and David (Jennifer) Freeseman of Urbandale. They also have 11 grandchildren.

Cards can be sent to them at: 3760 Pheasant Lane, Waterloo, 50701.

