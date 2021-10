Freddie Epps

WAVERLY — After 36 years with Nestlé, Freddie Epps will retire on October 5, 2021 from the Waverly factory.

Freddie plans on enjoying retirement by fishing and spending time with his grandchildren.

“Congratulations and best wishes on a well-deserved retirement!”

