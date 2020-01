Fred Lembke celebrates 70 years

Fred Lembke will be 70 years old Jan. 30.

Friends are invited to join him in Marshalltowm for a birthday celebration at 5 p.m. Feb. 1 at Legends American Grill, 2902 S. Center St., Marshalltown.

Please, no gifts. Please shower him with phone calls or cards; his address is 1904 S. Third Ave. Place, Marshalltown 50158.

Fred is retired from the Iowa Veterans Home, where he provided work force development for residents returning to the community. Fred also serves on the Youth and Shelter Services Advisory Board in Marshalltown.

He is the son of Joseph and Gertrude Lembke and has a daughter, Carrie.

