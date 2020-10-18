 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Fred Knapp
0 comments
BIRTHDAY

Fred Knapp

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
Fred Knapp

Fred Knapp

Fred Knapp

WATERLOO - Fred Knapp is celebrating his 90th birthday with a card shower.

Fred was born to Fred and Trudy Knapp, on October 1, 1930, in McGregor. 

He married on June 18, 1951. 

He was employed by Rath Packing for 34 years, Sears, and most recently a tour guide at John Deere's.

His family includes: Steve, Judy, Ron (deceased), Tom (deceased), Richard, 14 grandchildren, and 20 great-grandchildren.

Cards can be sent to: 916 Cataract Ave., Waterloo, 50702.

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News