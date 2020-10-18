Fred Knapp

WATERLOO - Fred Knapp is celebrating his 90th birthday with a card shower.

Fred was born to Fred and Trudy Knapp, on October 1, 1930, in McGregor.

He married on June 18, 1951.

He was employed by Rath Packing for 34 years, Sears, and most recently a tour guide at John Deere's.

His family includes: Steve, Judy, Ron (deceased), Tom (deceased), Richard, 14 grandchildren, and 20 great-grandchildren.

Cards can be sent to: 916 Cataract Ave., Waterloo, 50702.

