Fratzke/50

INDEPENDENCE- Mr. and Mrs. Fratzke are celebrating their 50th wedding anniversary with a card shower.

Aaron Fratzke married Carol Coonrad on February 20, 1971, in Independence.

Mr. Fratzke is a retired laborer from Wapsie Valley Creamery. Mrs. Fratzke is a retired food service worker.

Their family includes: Leland (Milissa) Fratzke of Dunkerton, Jamie Fratzke of Independence, six grandchildren, and seven great-grandchildren.

Cards can be sent to: 113 8th Ave. NW, Apt. D, Independence, 50644.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0