Franzen/50

ANNIVERSARY

DENVER— Merlin and Carol Franzen will celebrate their 50th wedding anniversary with a card shower and a family dinner.

Merlin Franzen and Carol Blume were married June 20, 1970, at St. John Lutheran Church in Young American, Minn.

Their children include Brenda and Tom Popma of Temecula, Calif., Randal and Deb Franzen of Lakeville, Minn., Laine and Gloria Franzen of Anamosa, Mark and Kris Franzen of Decorah, and An and Joel Bierman of Joplin, MO. They have 12 grandchildren and two great-grandchildren.

