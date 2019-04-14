{{featured_button_text}}
EVANSDALE — Frank Thorp will celebrate his 90th birthday with a card shower.

He was born April 21, 1929, in Davenport to Esther LaGrange and Francis Thorp/Ted Rutledge. He married Betty Renaud on Dec. 30, 1957.

Frank worked at Rath Packing for 35 years.

His children are Dennis and Sue Thorp, Brenda and Lewis Hill, Randy Thorp and Sandi and Jim McCann. He also has 16 grandchildren and eight great-grandchildren.

Cards may be sent to him at 124 Fourth St., Evansdale 50707.

