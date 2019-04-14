EVANSDALE — Frank Thorp will celebrate his 90th birthday with a card shower.
He was born April 21, 1929, in Davenport to Esther LaGrange and Francis Thorp/Ted Rutledge. He married Betty Renaud on Dec. 30, 1957.
Frank worked at Rath Packing for 35 years.
His children are Dennis and Sue Thorp, Brenda and Lewis Hill, Randy Thorp and Sandi and Jim McCann. He also has 16 grandchildren and eight great-grandchildren.
Cards may be sent to him at 124 Fourth St., Evansdale 50707.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.