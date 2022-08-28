 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Frank Moore

Frank Moore 

CRESCO — Frank Moore will celebrate his 90th birthday on Aug. 30 with a card shower.

He was born Aug. 30, 1932.

Cards may be sent to 19357 115th St., Cresco IA 52136.

