Frank Brockmeyer

WAVERLY-Frank Brockmeyer is celebrating his 85th birthday with a card shower.

Frank was born on August 14, 1936, in Strawberry Point to Ernest and Lytle.

He later married Joan Winter. She passed away in 2006.

Frank is retired from John Deere.

His family includes: Erika Brockmeyer, Allan (Stacy) Brockmeyer, Dawn (Jim) Sieck, and five grandchildren.

Cards can be sent to: 1401 3rd St. SW, #108, Waverly, 50677.

